Trava
    Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Trava exists to protect small and midsize businesses from the potential damage of cyber threats. By integrating assessment, mitigation, and insurance into one, convenient cyber risk management platform, Trava enables business owners and IT professionals to operate secure, productive businesses without fear of interruption or loss caused by cyber incidents. Whether you run a business or provide support services to small and mid-market clients, Trava can help you manage cyber risk in a new—and better—way. To learn more about Trava, visit travasecurity.com.

    travasecurity.com
    2020
    45
    $1M-$10M
