Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Специалист по данни in Spain в TomTom възлиза на €59.2K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на TomTom. Последна актуализация: 12/7/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
TomTom
Data Scientist
Madrid, MD, Spain
Общо годишно
$68.2K
Ниво
15
Основна
$68.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
4 Години
Години опит
5 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в TomTom?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Специалист по данни в TomTom in Spain е с годишно общо възнаграждение от €65,847. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в TomTom за позицията Специалист по данни in Spain е €59,155.

Други ресурси

