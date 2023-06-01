Директория на компаниите
ThorDrive
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за ThorDrive, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    ThorDrive is an autonomous driving company founded in 2006 by Dr. Seung-Woo Seo. They began with research on AI and robotics, and later focused on autonomous driving. In 2016, they launched their first autonomous vehicle, a robotaxi in Seoul, South Korea. They expanded to the US in 2018 with a last-mile delivery service in Silicon Valley. They are now headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and have released a proof-of-concept autonomous cargo and baggage tractor for ground support operations in the aviation industry. Their technology is expanding to nearby airports and cargo hubs to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

    http://www.thordrive.ai
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за ThorDrive

    Свързани компании

    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси