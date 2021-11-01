Директория на компаниите
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Заплати

Заплатата в The Aerospace Corporation варира от $95,475 общо възнаграждение годишно за Счетоводител в долния край до $184,000 за Авиокосмически инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на The Aerospace Corporation. Последно актуализирано: 11/30/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $111K

Backend софтуерен инженер

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Системен инженер

Специалист по данни
Median $115K
Механичен инженер
Median $105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Авиокосмически инженер
Median $184K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
Median $170K
Счетоводител
$95.5K
Електроинженер
$122K
Хардуерен инженер
$136K
Проектен мениджър
$105K
Рекрутър
$109K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$169K
Архитект на решения
$150K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в The Aerospace Corporation е Авиокосмически инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $184,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в The Aerospace Corporation е $118,303.

