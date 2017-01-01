Директория на компаниите
TGS
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за TGS, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    Уебсайт
    1992
    Година на основаване
    1,422
    Брой служители
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за TGS

    Свързани компании

    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси