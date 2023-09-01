Директория на компаниите
Teya
Teya Заплати

Заплатата в Teya варира от $24,849 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продуктов дизайнер в долния край до $134,298 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Teya. Последно актуализирано: 11/30/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $93.9K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $93.7K
Бизнес развитие
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Специалист по данни
$83.7K
Финансов анализатор
$54.6K
Човешки ресурси
Median $76.4K
Консултант по управление
$46.1K
Маркетинг
$103K
Продуктов дизайнер
$24.8K
Проектен мениджър
$36.1K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$134K
Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Teya е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $134,298. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Teya е $83,733.

Други ресурси

