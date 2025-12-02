Директория на компаниите
Technical University of Munich
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Специалист по данни

  • Всички заплати в Специалист по данни

Technical University of Munich Специалист по данни Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Специалист по данни in Germany в Technical University of Munich възлиза на €57.5K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Technical University of Munich. Последна актуализация: 12/2/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Общо годишно
$66K
Ниво
E13
Основна
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
0 Години
Години опит
0 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Technical University of Munich?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Специалист по данни оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Специалист по данни в Technical University of Munich in Germany е с годишно общо възнаграждение от €61,464. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Technical University of Munich за позицията Специалист по данни in Germany е €57,451.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Technical University of Munich

Свързани компании

  • Roblox
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technical-university-of-munich/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.