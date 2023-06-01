Директория на компаниите
SurveySensum
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за SurveySensum, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    Уебсайт
    2018
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за SurveySensum

    Свързани компании

    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Spotify
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси