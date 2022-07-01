Директория на компаниите
SRAM
SRAM Заплати

Заплатата в SRAM варира от $24,880 общо възнаграждение годишно за Механичен инженер в долния край до $241,200 за Хардуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на SRAM. Последно актуализирано: 11/30/2025

Хардуерен инженер
$241K
Механичен инженер
$24.9K
Продуктов дизайнер
$99K

Софтуерен инженер
$45.8K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в SRAM е Хардуерен инженер at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $241,200. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в SRAM е $72,399.

Други ресурси

