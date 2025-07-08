Директория на компаниите
Square Yards
Square Yards Заплати

Заплатата в Square Yards варира от $2,754 общо възнаграждение годишно за Информационен технолог (ИТ) в долния край до $83,714 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Square Yards. Последно актуализирано: 11/30/2025

Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$2.8K
Инженер по продажби
$12.1K
Софтуерен инженер
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$83.7K
Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Square Yards е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $83,714. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Square Yards е $18,844.

Други ресурси

