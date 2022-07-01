Директория на компаниите
Spoonflower
    Spoonflower’s mission is to inspire individuals to make, buy and sell unique products built around color and pattern. Our e-commerce website makes it possible for individuals to create, sell, and shop for unique fabrics, wallpaper and home decor, such as bedding and table linens. Many of the designers who use Spoonflower to create products also use it to sell their artwork, making Spoonflower the world’s largest marketplace of surface designs. The community of designers and shoppers who make up Spoonflower is central to what we do. Our goal is to continue to expand the reach of Spoonflower’s services internationally, and, more generally, to expand the opportunities available for individuals to express themselves through color, pattern and personalization.At Spoonflower, creativity, customer-focus, resourcefulness, authenticity, fun and trust are the core values of our workplace. Our team is full of creative, multitalented individuals who embody -- like our customers -- a DIY ethic and an embrace of hard work. We offer team members competitive benefits, support of continuing education, the chance to learn new skills and to move within the company, and a dynamic and flexible company culture.

    spoonflower.com
    2008
    270
    $50M-$100M
