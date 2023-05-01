Директория на компаниите
She's Well
    • За нас

    She's Well offers a subscription model for fertility care, working with top-tier fertility centers to provide financing plans for testing, IVF, egg freezing, and sperm freezing. With 24/7 concierge care, the company aims to make the fertility journey less confusing and isolating. Infertility services are only available to 1%, and health plans usually don't cover treatments, which can cost $12,000 to $20,000 for IVF. She's Well aims to make fertility care more affordable and accessible to the 99%.

    https://sheswell.co
    Уебсайт
    2018
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

