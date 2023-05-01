Директория на компаниите
SEMI
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за SEMI, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    Уебсайт
    1970
    Година на основаване
    567
    Брой служители
    $100M-$250M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за SEMI

    Свързани компании

    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси