Директория на компаниите
RXQ Compounding
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за RXQ Compounding, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    RXQ Compounding, LLC is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility located in Albany, OH, that guarantees safety, availability, and compliance. They emerged in front of new regulations from the FDA governing compounding facilities and the state board of pharmacy to assure that the safest products are delivered to their customers and patients. All products are manufactured in an ISO 5 environment, and they have partnered with the Ohio Innovation Fund to develop a viable enterprise in Southern Ohio.

    https://rxqcompounding.com
    Уебсайт
    2014
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за RXQ Compounding

    Свързани компании

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси