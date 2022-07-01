Директория на компаниите
RiskRecon
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за RiskRecon, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    RiskRecon provides a SaaS platform that helps organizations more effectively manage the risk reality of increasingly interconnected IT ecosystems by delivering frequent, comprehensive and actionable security performance measurements.Using proprietary data gathering techniques, RiskRecon creates a 360-degree risk profile of an enterprise's public IT footprint. Based on that footprint and a detailed analysis, a RiskRecon rating and report is generated providing detailed, actionable information with context. No additional analysis is required.Clients rely on RiskRecon to bring greater transparency, accountability and productivity to their vulnerability and third-party risk management processes. And, they trust that RiskRecon's continuous monitoring solution employs only ethical techniques - no proprietary vendor data, no permissions and no invasive scans.

    http://www.riskrecon.com
    Уебсайт
    2013
    Година на основаване
    150
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за RiskRecon

    Свързани компании

    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси