Richemont
Richemont Заплати

Заплатата в Richemont варира от $18,384 общо възнаграждение годишно за Маркетинг in Hong Kong (SAR) в долния край до $220,700 за Архитект на решения in Switzerland в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Richemont. Последно актуализирано: 11/29/2025

Бизнес анализатор
$48.6K
Специалист по данни
$210K
Маркетинг
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Продуктов мениджър
$144K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
$125K
Софтуерен инженер
$162K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$117K
Архитект на решения
$221K
Мениджър на технически програми
$54.6K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Richemont е Архитект на решения at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $220,700. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Richemont е $124,955.

