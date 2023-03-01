Директория на компаниите
Rice University
Rice University Заплати

Заплатата в Rice University варира от $32,000 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $97,013 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Rice University. Последно актуализирано: 11/29/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $32K

Научен изследовател

Химичен инженер
Median $36K

Изследователски инженер

Специалист по данни
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Административен асистент
$48.1K
Биомедицински инженер
$51.7K
Анализатор на данни
$58.8K
Финансов анализатор
$77.4K
Геоложки инженер
$66.7K
Механичен инженер
$34.8K
Продуктов дизайнер
$79.6K
Продуктов мениджър
$97K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Rice University е Продуктов мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $97,013. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Rice University е $49,910.

