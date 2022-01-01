Директория на компаниите
Ribbon
Ribbon Заплати

Заплатата в Ribbon варира от $21,138 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $152,235 за Анализатор на данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Ribbon. Последно актуализирано: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $21.1K

Мрежов инженер

Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
Median $59.4K
Обслужване на клиенти
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Анализатор на данни
$152K
Хардуерен инженер
$58.8K
Човешки ресурси
$130K
Продуктов мениджър
$59.6K
Рекрутър
$109K
Архитект на решения
$83.6K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Ribbon е Анализатор на данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $152,235. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Ribbon е $71,889.

