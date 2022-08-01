Директория на компаниите
Rhombus Power
Rhombus Power Заплати

Заплатата в Rhombus Power варира от $115,000 общо възнаграждение годишно за Човешки ресурси в долния край до $216,075 за Мениджър на науката за данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Rhombus Power. Последно актуализирано: 11/29/2025

Специалист по данни
Median $180K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $121K
Човешки ресурси
Median $115K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Мениджър на науката за данни
$216K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Rhombus Power е Мениджър на науката за данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $216,075. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Rhombus Power е $150,625.

Други ресурси

