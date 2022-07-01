Директория на компаниите
Rentable
    Rentable is a rapidly growing, venture-backed startup with the mission of creating a new, better way to find apartments.For the millions of renters who have used Rentable to find their next home, our hyperlocal, extensive library of apartments finally makes apartment hunting intuitive and easy.And for the thousands of property managers nationwide that use Rentable to reach renters, we make finding qualified, interested renters frictionless and modern.The future of rentals is virtual, and so is ours.

    http://www.rentable.co
    Уебсайт
    2012
    Година на основаване
    150
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

