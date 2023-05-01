Директория на компаниите
Redwood Trust
    • За нас

    Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company in the US that operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The company acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. It also originates and acquires business purpose loans, invests in securities retained from securitization activities, and qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

    http://www.redwoodtrust.com
    Уебсайт
    1994
    Година на основаване
    298
    Брой служители
    $50M-$100M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

