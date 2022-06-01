Директория на компаниите
R1 RCM
R1 RCM Заплати

Заплатата в R1 RCM варира от $18,258 общо възнаграждение годишно за Мениджър на бизнес операции в долния край до $265,665 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на R1 RCM. Последно актуализирано: 11/29/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $154K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Мениджър на бизнес операции
$18.3K
Бизнес анализатор
$99.5K

Специалист по данни
$131K
Финансов анализатор
$179K
Продуктов дизайнер
$134K
Продуктов мениджър
$35.3K
Проектен мениджър
$135K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$266K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в R1 RCM е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $265,665. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в R1 RCM е $134,325.

Свързани компании

  • Centene
  • HCA Healthcare
  • IQVIA
  • AmerisourceBergen
  • Labcorp
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

