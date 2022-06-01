Директория на компаниите
Qwick
Qwick Заплати

Заплатата в Qwick варира от $78,591 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продуктов мениджър в долния край до $208,950 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Qwick. Последно актуализирано: 11/29/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $200K
Продуктов мениджър
$78.6K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$209K

Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Qwick е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $208,950. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Qwick е $200,000.

Други ресурси

