Qventus Заплати

Заплатата в Qventus варира от $148,859 общо възнаграждение годишно за Архитект на решения в долния край до $182,910 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Qventus. Последно актуализирано: 11/28/2025

Обслужване на клиенти
$161K
Продуктов мениджър
$183K
Софтуерен инженер
$176K

Архитект на решения
$149K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Qventus е Продуктов мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $182,910. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Qventus е $168,589.

