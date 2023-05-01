Директория на компаниите
QVC
QVC Заплати

Заплатата в QVC варира от $15,217 общо възнаграждение годишно за Обслужване на клиенти в долния край до $101,000 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на QVC. Последно актуализирано: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $101K
Бизнес анализатор
$83.6K
Обслужване на клиенти
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Анализатор на данни
$62.6K
Финансов анализатор
$40.2K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$46.9K
Рекрутър
$24.1K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$87K
УИкс изследовател
$84.6K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в QVC е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $101,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в QVC е $62,616.

Свързани компании

  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

