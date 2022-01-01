Директория на компаниите
Presto
Presto Заплати

Заплатата в Presto варира от $49,062 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продуктов мениджър в долния край до $199,000 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край.

Софтуерен инженер
Median $153K
Продуктов мениджър
$49.1K
Рекрутър
$59.7K

Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$199K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Presto е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $199,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Presto е $106,350.

