Директория на компаниите
Precigen
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Precigen, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Precigen, Inc. is a US-based company that develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and reproductive technologies. It offers various platforms and technologies, including UltraVector, mbIL15, Sleeping Beauty, AttSite recombinases, AdenoVerse, L. lactis, RheoSwitch, kill switches, tissue-specific promoters, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, and ActoBiotics. The company has collaboration and license agreements with several other companies and was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    https://precigen.com
    Уебсайт
    1998
    Година на основаване
    456
    Брой служители
    $100M-$250M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Precigen

    Свързани компании

    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси