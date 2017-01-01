Директория на компаниите
Polaris Alpha
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Polaris Alpha, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Parsons: Pioneering digital solutions at the intersection of national security, defense, and global infrastructure. We leverage cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges, delivering innovative outcomes for government and private sector partners worldwide. Our diverse expertise spans critical systems protection, smart infrastructure development, and advanced defense capabilities—all powered by our commitment to excellence and transformative thinking. Where mission-critical meets digital transformation, Parsons leads the way.

    polarisalpha.com
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    136
    Брой служители
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Polaris Alpha

    Свързани компании

    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси