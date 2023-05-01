Директория на компаниите
Plusgrade
Plusgrade Заплати

Заплатата в Plusgrade варира от $54,223 общо възнаграждение годишно за Информационен технолог (ИТ) в долния край до $94,020 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Plusgrade. Последно актуализирано: 11/28/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $94K

Backend софтуерен инженер

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$54.2K
Продуктов дизайнер
$63K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Продуктов мениджър
$81.6K
Рекрутър
$65.3K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Plusgrade е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $94,020. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Plusgrade е $65,325.

Други ресурси

