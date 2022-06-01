Директория на компаниите
Plug Power
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Plug Power Заплати

Заплатата в Plug Power варира от $52,260 общо възнаграждение годишно за Бизнес анализатор в долния край до $233,825 за Проектен мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Plug Power. Последно актуализирано: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Механичен инженер
Median $87K
Бизнес анализатор
$52.3K
Анализатор на данни
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Проектен мениджър
$234K
Софтуерен инженер
$86.5K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Plug Power е Проектен мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $233,825. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Plug Power е $87,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Plug Power

Свързани компании

  • ThoughtWorks
  • Voya Financial
  • Carrier
  • Ecolab
  • NextEra Energy
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plug-power/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.