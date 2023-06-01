Директория на компаниите
Paradigm Health
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Paradigm Health, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Our mission is to create equitable access to clinical trials for any patient, anywhere.

    Paradigm Health is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. We aim to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

    paradigm.inc
    Уебсайт
    2021
    Година на основаване
    104
    Брой служители
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Paradigm Health

    Свързани компании

    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси