Nirvana Insurance
Nirvana Insurance Заплати

Заплатата в Nirvana Insurance варира от $90,450 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продажби в долния край до $238,375 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Nirvana Insurance. Последно актуализирано: 11/24/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $238K
Рекрутър
$181K
Продажби
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Nirvana Insurance е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $238,375. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Nirvana Insurance е $181,300.

