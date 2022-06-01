Директория на компаниите
Nintex
Nintex Заплати

Заплатата в Nintex варира от $52,380 общо възнаграждение годишно за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство in Malaysia в долния край до $199,000 за Маркетинг in United States в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Nintex. Последно актуализирано: 11/24/2025

Обслужване на клиенти
$117K
Анализатор на данни
$54K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$69.7K

Маркетинг
$199K
Продуктов мениджър
$177K
Софтуерен инженер
$86.3K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$52.4K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Nintex е Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $199,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Nintex е $86,255.

Други ресурси

