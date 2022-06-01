Директория на компаниите
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Заплати

Заплатата в NielsenIQ варира от $15,060 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $393,838 за Продажби в горния край.

Софтуерен инженер
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Специалист по данни
Median $132K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Архитект на решения
Median $24.3K
Бизнес развитие
$95.8K
Обслужване на клиенти
$24.4K
Успех на клиентите
$72.8K
Анализатор на данни
$21.8K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$154K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$101K
Консултант по управление
$97.5K
Маркетинг
$75.3K
Продуктов дизайнер
$147K
Програмен мениджър
$56.6K
Проектен мениджър
$101K
Продажби
$394K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
$52K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$152K
Мениджър на технически програми
$56.9K
Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в NielsenIQ е Продажби at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $393,838. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в NielsenIQ е $95,787.

