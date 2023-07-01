Директория на компаниите
New England Vascular Access
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за New England Vascular Access, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    Уебсайт
    2017
    Година на основаване
    31
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за New England Vascular Access

    Свързани компании

    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси