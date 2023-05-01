Директория на компаниите
National Spine & Pain Centers
    • За нас

    National Spine & Pain Centers is a healthcare brand that provides relief for chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. With over 120 locations and 750 medical professionals, they facilitate nearly a million patient visits annually. Their physicians are highly trained and globally recognized specialists in pain management, with credentials from influential institutions and double/triple board certifications. They are also leaders in pain-related research, having authored hundreds of manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and dozens of book chapters.

    http://www.treatingpain.com
    Уебсайт
    2011
    Година на основаване
    751
    Брой служители
    $250M-$500M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

