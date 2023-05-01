Директория на компаниите
NanoXplore
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за NanoXplore, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Уебсайт
    2011
    Година на основаване
    351
    Брой служители
    $50M-$100M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за NanoXplore

    Свързани компании

    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси