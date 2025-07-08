Директория на компаниите
Mosaic Wellness
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Mosaic Wellness Заплати

Заплатата в Mosaic Wellness варира от $23,199 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $55,720 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Mosaic Wellness. Последно актуализирано: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Главен на персонала
$37.9K
Софтуерен инженер
$23.2K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$55.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Mosaic Wellness е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $55,720. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Mosaic Wellness е $37,868.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Mosaic Wellness

Свързани компании

  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mosaic-wellness/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.