Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases. They use their proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform to develop a pipeline of therapies, including MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-6402, which are in Phase I clinical trials. They also have a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.