Директория на компаниите
Molecular Templates
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Molecular Templates, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases. They use their proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform to develop a pipeline of therapies, including MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-6402, which are in Phase I clinical trials. They also have a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

    mtem.com
    Уебсайт
    2001
    Година на основаване
    224
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Molecular Templates

    Свързани компании

    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси