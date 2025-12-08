Директория на компаниите
Mimecast
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Специалист по данни in United States в Mimecast възлиза на $120K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Mimecast. Последна актуализация: 12/8/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Mimecast
Analytics Engineer
Lexington, MA
Общо годишно
$120K
Ниво
L3
Основна
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
4 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Mimecast?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Специалист по данни в Mimecast in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $140,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Mimecast за позицията Специалист по данни in United States е $120,000.

Други ресурси

