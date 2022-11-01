Директория на компаниите
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Заплати

Заплатата в MI-GSO варира от $35,491 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $145,725 за Мениджър на бизнес операции в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на MI-GSO. Последно актуализирано: 11/24/2025

Мениджър на бизнес операции
$146K
Анализатор на данни
$70.4K
Консултант по управление
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Проектен мениджър
$60.3K
Софтуерен инженер
$35.5K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в MI-GSO е Мениджър на бизнес операции at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $145,725. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в MI-GSO е $60,328.

Други ресурси

