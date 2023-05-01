Директория на компаниите
McEwen Mining
    McEwen Mining explores, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver deposits in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also explores for copper deposits and owns a portfolio of exploration properties in these countries. The company owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine, the Black Fox gold mine, the El Gallo Project, the Fenix silver-gold project, and the Los Azules copper deposit. It also owns a 49% interest in the San José mine. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    http://www.mcewenmining.com
    1979
    430
    $100M-$250M
