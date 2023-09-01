ManoMano Заплати

Директория на компаниите
Заплатата в ManoMano варира от $64,243 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $142,517 за Мениджър на науката за данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на ManoMano. Последно актуализирано: 11/26/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $64.2K
Специалист по данни
Median $87.5K
Продуктов дизайнер
Median $67.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Мениджър на науката за данни
$143K
Най-високо платената позиция в ManoMano е Мениджър на науката за данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $142,517. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в ManoMano е $77,284.

