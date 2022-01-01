Директория на компаниите
lululemon
lululemon Заплати

Заплатата в lululemon варира от $39,800 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продажби в долния край до $341,700 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на lululemon. Последно актуализирано: 11/26/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Инженер по данни

Продуктов мениджър
Median $108K
Проектен мениджър
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Анализатор на данни
Median $80.2K
Специалист по данни
Median $82.2K
Архитект на решения
Median $144K
Бизнес анализатор
$89.6K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$180K
Финансов анализатор
$72K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$80.3K
Маркетинг
$130K
Маркетингови операции
$60.5K
Продуктов дизайнер
$101K
Програмен мениджър
$181K
Рекрутър
$66.5K
Продажби
$39.8K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$342K
Мениджър на технически програми
$151K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в lululemon е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $341,700. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в lululemon е $97,234.

