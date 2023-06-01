Директория на компаниите
Live Furnish
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Live Furnish, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    imagine.io is a B2B SaaS startup that offers an easy-to-use 3D content creation platform for furniture, home furnishing accessories, textile manufacturers, and more. Their real-time 3D graphics technology is built by a team of 3D experts with cloud-based rendering technology, all wrapped into an easy-to-use web interface. They help customers create 3D images in minutes instead of hours or days compared to studio photography at a fraction of the cost. Their 3D content is proven to drastically save time and money while dramatically improving sales and profits. They have raised $7.5M from top investors in the United States.

    https://livefurnish.com
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Live Furnish

    Свързани компании

    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • Apple
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси