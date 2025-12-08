Директория на компаниите
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in Canada в Levio възлиза на CA$102K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Levio. Последна актуализация: 12/8/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Levio
Software Engineer
hidden
Общо годишно
$73.9K
Ниво
L2
Основна
$73.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
2-4 Години
Години опит
2-4 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Levio?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Заплати за стажове

Допринеси

Включени длъжности

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Levio in Canada е с годишно общо възнаграждение от CA$127,364. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Levio за позицията Софтуерен инженер in Canada е CA$94,250.

