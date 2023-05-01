Директория на компаниите
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a US government contractor that operates through two segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The former offers electronic products, space and satellite communications, training, cybersecurity, and defense and rocket support services, while the latter provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The company serves national security-related agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and international government agencies, among others. Kratos was founded in 1994 and is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.kratosdefense.com
    Уебсайт
    1994
    Година на основаване
    3,300
    Брой служители
    $500M-$1B
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

    Свързани компании

    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси