Kobalt Music Заплати

Заплатата в Kobalt Music варира от $80,523 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $181,673 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Kobalt Music. Последно актуализирано: 11/25/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $80.5K
Продуктов дизайнер
$121K
Продуктов мениджър
$182K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$156K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Kobalt Music е Продуктов мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $181,673. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Kobalt Music е $138,484.

