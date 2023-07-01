Директория на компаниите
    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    Уебсайт
    2019
    Година на основаване
    31
    Брой служители
    $0-$1M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

