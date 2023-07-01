Директория на компаниите
KEY Concierge
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за KEY Concierge, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Уебсайт
    2014
    Година на основаване
    54
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за KEY Concierge

    Свързани компании

    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси